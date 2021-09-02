Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $451,675.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,563,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

