Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. 706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

