Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00.

Shares of CCF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.62. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $93.84 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 10.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth approximately $6,245,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the second quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Chase by 104.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chase by 18.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

