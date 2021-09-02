Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Certara alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.