Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

