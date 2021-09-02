Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 27,988 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

CARG opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $296,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CarGurus by 2,353.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CarGurus by 131.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $686,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

