Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 325 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $18,609.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.50, a PEG ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

