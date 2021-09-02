Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CFO Sells $8,373,110.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Amcor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

