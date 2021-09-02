Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) General Counsel Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALLY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 127,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

