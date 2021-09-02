Insider Selling: Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Insider Sells 47,500 Shares of Stock

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Anthony Eisen sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$131.96 ($94.26), for a total transaction of A$6,268,100.00 ($4,477,214.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.
Afterpay Company Profile
