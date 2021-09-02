Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Acquires 35,542 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 35,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,567.12 ($53,262.23).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 40,001 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,202.06 ($58,715.75).

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

