Insider Buying: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Buys 24,934 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

TSE TRI opened at C$150.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$134.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$98.68 and a 12 month high of C$150.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.57.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

