Insider Buying: Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) insider Rupert Harrington acquired 500,000 shares of Pro-Pac Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,500.00 ($71,071.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Pro-Pac Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It operates through: Flexibles, Industrial, and Rigid segments. The Flexibles segment manufactures flexible packaging materials products, such as stretch and shrink wrap, agricultural silage packaging, fresh produce bags, barrier and lidding films, and industrial protective films.

