Insider Buying: OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen Hammond bought 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Shares of OPTI stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Thursday. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.39.

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

