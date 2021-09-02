Insider Buying: OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider Stephen Hammond bought 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).
Shares of OPTI stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Thursday. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.39.
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile
