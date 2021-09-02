Insider Buying: LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,634,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,171.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.24. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. Research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

