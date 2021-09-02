Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,050 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

CRCT stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

