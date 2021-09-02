Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,050 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52.
- On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.
- On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.
- On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.
CRCT stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
