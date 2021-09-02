Insider Buying: Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Buys 49 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson bought 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Matt Hotson purchased 50 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

Shares of ARW traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 304.65 ($3.98). The company had a trading volume of 784,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,104. The company has a market capitalization of £540.46 million and a PE ratio of 35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,138.10. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 510.97.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

