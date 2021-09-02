Ink Achieves Market Cap of $527,278.80 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Ink has a total market capitalization of $527,278.80 and $4,267.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00133271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00159401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.49 or 0.07471369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.14 or 1.00038269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.86 or 0.00994154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.