Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Lessened by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.