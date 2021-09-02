IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

