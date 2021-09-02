IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 356.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,822 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $23,914,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 32.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.