IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.