Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

INCPY stock remained flat at $$12.51 on Thursday. Inchcape has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

