Impossible Finance (IF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $649,613.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00006128 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $18.39 million and $649,613.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00133170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00157154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.70 or 0.07573102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,093.72 or 1.00315989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.74 or 0.00814534 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.