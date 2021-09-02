II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

II-VI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. 645,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

