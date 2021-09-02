IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Reaches $0.0009 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $858,504.56 and $73,179.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00138156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00819738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047906 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

