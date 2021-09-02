IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,839 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of IHS Markit worth $173,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $8,307,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO opened at $122.24 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

