IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in IF Bancorp by 77.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp during the second quarter worth $339,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IF Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

