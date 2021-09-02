Idena Trading Down 1.3% This Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Idena has a market cap of $6.74 million and $150,500.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064748 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00156647 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.33 or 0.07580676 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,651,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,153,005 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

