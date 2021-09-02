ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 19,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,006,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,483. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 184,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,763,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,142,000 after buying an additional 1,512,420 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 592,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

