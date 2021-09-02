Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Ichor stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

