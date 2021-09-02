HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Achieves $39.41 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $3.81 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.33 or 0.99814398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.80 or 0.00961139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00488550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00377704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068975 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004989 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

