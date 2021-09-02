Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $20,784,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 97,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 336,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 88,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

