Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

In related news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

