HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $48,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $685.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.30 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $715.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $618.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

