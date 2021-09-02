Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

