H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRUFF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HRUFF remained flat at $$13.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

