Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.690 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51.
In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
