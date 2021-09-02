Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.690 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.