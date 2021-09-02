Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 582,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

