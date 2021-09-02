Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.80. 2,446,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,431. The company has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

