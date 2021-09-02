HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 361,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HomeStreet by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HomeStreet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HomeStreet by 113,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,155. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $836.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

