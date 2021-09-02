Homeros Price Hits $0.0411 on Major Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00807074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.