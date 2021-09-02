HollyGold Price Tops $0.31 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.14 million and $120,501.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00133271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00159401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.49 or 0.07471369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.14 or 1.00038269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.86 or 0.00994154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.