Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 812,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 162,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

