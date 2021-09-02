Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

