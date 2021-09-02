Hiblocks One Day Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00067673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00161026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.58 or 0.07609265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.24 or 0.99902726 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.32 or 0.01001943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

