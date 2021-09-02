Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Update

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 66,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,562. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.42 and a beta of 2.22. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

