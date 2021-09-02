Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 52-Week High at $275.94

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $275.94 and last traded at $272.66, with a volume of 39865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.22.

HSKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,417.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.86.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Heska by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

