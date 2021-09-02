Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $370.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

