Helmet.insure Price Up 11.8% This Week (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00157093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.63 or 0.07540922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,179.14 or 1.00141252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00814503 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,345,930 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.